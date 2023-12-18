Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,947 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $100.08. 903,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

