Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IFRA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,976 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.