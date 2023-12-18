Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,848 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $41,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.32 during trading on Monday. 1,364,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,005. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

