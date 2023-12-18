Cwm LLC Purchases 1,101,718 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $163,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 336,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,382. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

