Cwm LLC Purchases 33,561 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $17.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,427. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

