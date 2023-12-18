Cwm LLC Purchases 570,233 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,732.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $62,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 425,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

