Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,784 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $69,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,608,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 272,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,824. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.