Cwm LLC Sells 21,252 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,851,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

