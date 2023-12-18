Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,964,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,824 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $214,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after acquiring an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,236 shares. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

