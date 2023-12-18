D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %
DHI traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $147.83. 645,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,249. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $154.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
