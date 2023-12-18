D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

DHI traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $147.83. 645,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,249. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $154.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

