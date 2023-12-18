D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 9,174 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,770 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,964,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,616. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

