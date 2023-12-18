D. Scott Neal Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,846 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 6.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.54. 696,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

