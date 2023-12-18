Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 699,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,643. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

