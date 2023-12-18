Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 699,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,643. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
