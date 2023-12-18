Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DJCO traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $336.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 81.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Daily Journal by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Daily Journal by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

