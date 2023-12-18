Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,449 shares during the quarter. Daktronics makes up 2.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Bank & Trust owned 2.00% of Daktronics worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 232.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 1,696,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 354.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 516,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 384,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 77,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

