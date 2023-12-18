Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $228.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

