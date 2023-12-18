Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.76

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $71.81, with a volume of 27768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,621,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

