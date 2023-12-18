Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 16,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 2.8 %

DNMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 383,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,143. The company has a market cap of $111.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 282.18%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

