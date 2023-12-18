Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.13. 89,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $4,176,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

