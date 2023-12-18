Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

