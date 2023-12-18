Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $709.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $600.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $663.38.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

DECK opened at $702.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $605.68 and a 200 day moving average of $554.68. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $361.62 and a 12 month high of $720.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.