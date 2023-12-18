Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 4.5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 454,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 763,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

