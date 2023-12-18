Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 296,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Denny’s by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 567,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 383,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,062. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

