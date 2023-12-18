DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in DexCom by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 449,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 232,604 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 249,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 96,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

