DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Update

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after buying an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.67. 1,009,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,358. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 135.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

