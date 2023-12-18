Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. 1,129,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,050,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

