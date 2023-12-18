Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,040,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 654,154 shares.The stock last traded at $23.53 and had previously closed at $23.53.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

