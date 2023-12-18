Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned 0.77% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 322,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,587 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 854,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 1,067,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,535. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.