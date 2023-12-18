Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $20,525,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $28.04 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.