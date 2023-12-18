Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. 211,795 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $714.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

