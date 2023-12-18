Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management owned 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $58.76. 104,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

