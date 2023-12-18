Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.