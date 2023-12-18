Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.17

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 191588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

