Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stock Position Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFLV stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.