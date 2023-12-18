Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 193,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV opened at $28.60 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

