Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.27

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 5250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

