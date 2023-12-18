Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 0.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 12.05% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COM. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,016,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $985,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COM traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

