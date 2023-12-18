Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.82

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 6782283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $147,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.