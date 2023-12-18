Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.80 and last traded at $105.77. 1,527,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,885,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.