DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.80

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 979681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $501.84 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,526 shares of company stock worth $79,158. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DocGo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

