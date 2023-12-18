Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 3.1 %

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

TSE DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$101.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.