Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 9,862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.80. 1,366,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,315. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

