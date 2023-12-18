Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

BLK traded down $19.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $799.53. The company had a trading volume of 271,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,511. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $685.28 and a 200-day moving average of $689.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

