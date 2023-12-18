Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.