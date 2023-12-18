Donald L. Hagan LLC Trims Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 649.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,588. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

