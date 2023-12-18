Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,991. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

