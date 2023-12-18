Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,624 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

