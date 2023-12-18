Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 420 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 188.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. 323,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,813. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

