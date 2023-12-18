Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 6,323 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $48,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.30. 387,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

