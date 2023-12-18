Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $614.80. The company had a trading volume of 393,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,888. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $617.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.29 and its 200 day moving average is $509.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

